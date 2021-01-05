Dier praises busy Bees January 6, 2021 00:12 2:34 min Tottenham star Eric Dier praised the quality of teams in the EFL Championship after his side's hard-fought 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win over Brentford. WATCH: Spurs two good for gallant Bees Interviews Tottenham Hotspur Brentford Football Carabao Cup Eric Dier -Latest Videos 3:47 min Copa Libertadores: River Plate v Palmeiras 3:47 min Advantage Palmeiras after River Plate thumping 0:30 min Last time the Manchesters met in the Cup 2:34 min Dier praises busy Bees 2:32 min Mourinho says Cup final 'means everything' 2:57 min Sissoko relieved to get the win 6:51 min Scintillating Son fires Spurs to Wembley 6:51 min Carabao Cup: Tottenham v Brentford 1:30 min Barca stars get COVID all-clear 0:41 min Simeone welcomes back Trippier with ban on hold