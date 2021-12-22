Just as it did in the Premier League meeting between these sides back in October, Chelsea dominated possession but struggled to create any decent openings.

Kepa Arrizabalaga did well to keep out Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jensen in the first half, with Thomas Tuchel forced to call upon senior players as he chased the game in the second period.

The game looked destined for penalties until Jansson put through his own net in the 80th minute and Jorginho put the result beyond doubt when he slotted home a spot-kick.