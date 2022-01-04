Reds request Cup postponement as COVID escalates

WATCH the Carabao Cup LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The game, due to be played at Emirates Stadium on Friday (AEDT), is now in doubt after the Merseyside club confirmed an "escalating number" of suspected COVID-19 cases.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm an application has been submitted for the postponement of Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final, first-leg tie with Arsenal due to an escalating number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases and player availability.

"The Reds have formally requested to the EFL that the fixture is rescheduled after further suspected positive tests were registered among players and staff, allied to other factors impacting selection, including illness and injury."

Liverpool also confirmed that its latest training session at AXA Training Centre had been cancelled.

Jurgen Klopp's side had only just welcomed Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones back after positive cases when it lost Alisson Becker, Joel Matip, Roberto Firmino and Klopp himself for the same reason ahead of Monday's (AEDT) 2-2 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Reds were also without Thiago, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott at Stamford Bridge through injury, while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita have left to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations.

"With no prospect of the current situation improving ahead of [Friday's AEDT] fixture and the potential for it to worsen, the club considers it both prudent and reasonable to ask for the fixture to be rescheduled," the club's statement added.

"Liverpool FC will offer a further update on the application process, as well as the resumption of training, in due course."

The 2019-2020 Premier League champion is due to entertain League One outfit Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup third round at Anfield next Monday (AEDT).