Young stars shine as Dortmund crushes Stuttgart October 23, 2022 00:10 5:02 min Jude Bellingham produced one of his most dominant performances in a Borussia Dortmund shirt, with two goals and an assist in the 5-0 hammering of VFB Stuttgart. Highlights Borussia Dortmund VFB Stuttgart Football Bundesliga Jude Bellingham