Six successive Bundesliga wins prior to Monday's (AEDT) encounter at Allianz Arena saw Bayern overtake Leipzig, which has faltered in recent weeks.

But Hansi Flick's side failed to extend its lead at the top as it was frustrated by a resilient Leipzig rearguard and it was the visitors who had the best chances, Marcel Sabitzer and Werner fluffing their lines.

Bayern was awarded a penalty which was subsequently overturned by VAR (video assistant referee) and Leon Goretzka missed a late chance, but the Bundesliga leader had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Peter Gulacsi had to make the game's first save five minutes in, diving to his left and tipping Thiago Alcantara's curling strike wide.

Gulacsi might have been tested further six minutes later, but Marcel Halstenberg superbly blocked Goretzka's effort.

Robert Lewandowski looked set to break the deadlock as half-time approached, only for Dayot Upamecano to make a fantastic last-ditch block.

For all Bayern's dominance, it should have been behind in the first minute of the second half, yet Sabitzer let them off the hook when he blazed over from close range.

Jerome Boateng spared Manuel Neuer's blushes with a vital interception a few moments later, though Bayern seemed to have been handed a reprieve when Upamecano brought down Lewandowski, only for the penalty to be overturned for offside.

Bayern's defence continued to live dangerously, and the host should have been punished when Werner met Christopher Nkunku's cross but, despite having time to pick his spot, he lashed well wide.

Werner's profligacy seemed all set to prove costly when Goretzka broke through with 10 minutes remaining, but Gulacsi pulled off a brilliant save to secure a well-earned point.