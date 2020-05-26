The second round of the Bundesliga since the coronavirus-enforced break in play delivered an astonishing 32 goals across nine games, with the only draw the 1-1 between Hoffenheim and Paderborn.

With an intense title race unfolding, spots in European competition up for grabs and a cluster of high profile teams hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone, competition is fierce across the league.

The play is fast, the goals are flowing and despite the empty stadiums, fans are being treated to a weekly attacking football masterclass.