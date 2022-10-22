Julian Nagelsmann had been disappointed his side did not score more in Bayern's 5-2 win at Augsburg in the DFB-Pokal in midweek.

Bayern was also guilty of letting chances go begging in this league clash against his former club, but goals from Jamal Musiala and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting proved enough for Bayern to come through a tricky test.

It is now a point behind Union, which will be expected to restore a four-point advantage when it visits bottom side Bochum.

Serge Gnabry and Choupo-Moting forced Oliver Baumann into early saves and Bayern soon made its superiority count when Leon Goretzka headed a corner into the path of an unmarked Musiala at the far post to tuck home a simple finish.



Goretzka was then too casual with his close-range effort after being teed up by Choupo-Moting, with Musiala's follow-up from Baumann's save cleared off the line.



Gnabry saw his effort from a tight angle kept out by Baumann before Sven Ulreich was tested for the first time at the other end following good work from Georginio Rutter.



Musiala hit the side-netting at the end of a well-worked move but the similarly impressive Choupo-Moting made no mistake with an emphatic finish after ghosting into the box to receive a pinpoint return pass from Gnabry.



Bayern took its foot off the gas in the second half, though substitute Marcel Sabitzer might have added a third if not for a fine save with his legs by Baumann.