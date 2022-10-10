The England international has continued to flourish at the Bundesliga outfit this season, with an increased leadership role under Edin Terzic's watch.

Bellingham was handed the captain's armband for the first time earlier this month for Dortmund's top-flight clash with Cologne, and retained it for last week's Champions League rout against Sevilla.

The 19-year-old's maturity has not gone unnoticed by the rest of Dortmund's squad, and speaking ahead of Wednesday's (AEDT) return clash with the LaLiga team, Sule had fulsome praise for the playmaker.

"I think that Jude is an exceptional talent," he stated. "I have rarely seen a player at age 19 that made you feel like he might as well have already three children at home and is a family father.

"He has that implicitness in his game where he knows, 'I will lead the team and fight for the team'.

"That is very, very impressive to see. I am having deep exchanges with him and try to help him a little."

Bellingham's rich form for Dortmund seems almost certain to assure him of a place on the plane to the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Gareth Southgate's Three Lions.

The teenager may even be a lock to start for England in their tournament opener against Iran on November 21, amid Kalvin Phillips' injury troubles, with the former favoured during the September international break.