Grappling with its worst start to a Bundesliga season, Leipzig seized the early initiative at Red Bull Arena but spent the first two thirds of the match being frustrated as the home fans looked on anxiously.

Josko Gvardiol warmed the palms of Manuel Riemann, but the video assistant referee (VAR) overturned a penalty decision after a coming together between Herbert Bockhorn and Yussuf Poulsen as Leipzig continued to find a way through Bochum's defences.

Emil Forsberg tested Riemann and fired against the crossbar, with Poulsen denied by the Bochum goalkeeper's outstretched boot moments later.

Poulsen and Nkunku also spurned presentable chances before the break as Leipzig went in having done everything but score.

It was not until the 69th-minute introduction of Dominik Szoboszlai and Silva things started to go in Leipzig's favour.

The duo combined to break the deadlock within 42 seconds of being on the pitch, before Silva sent Nkunku through to make it 2-0, a quick-fire Leipzig double completed with a sensational dinked finish over Riemann.

The Frenchman completed his brace for the second week in a row before the 80th minute was up, lobbing Gvardiol's raking pass over Riemann from an impossible angle to put the seal on Leipzig's third Bundesliga win of the Jesse Marsch era.