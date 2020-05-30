WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

The Gelsenkirchen outfit slipped to a fourth straight loss since the season's resumption, following up reverses at the hands of Borussia Dortmund, Hertha Berlin and Fortuna Dusseldorf by going down to second-from-bottom Bremen.

Returning Bayern Munich-bound goalkeeper Alexander Nubel was helpless to prevent a stunning 25-yard strike from Leonardo Bittencourt settling matters after 32 minutes.

An improved second half brought Schalke no reward, and it has now gone 11 games without a win in the league for the first time since the 1996-1997 season.

Only once in its history — in 1993 — has the club endured a worse stretch in the top flight, then going 12 without a victory.

As Schalke falls into the bottom half of the table, leapfrogged by in-form Hertha Berlin, Bremen has meanwhile taken seven points from its past three matches to significantly boost hopes of survival.