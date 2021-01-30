WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

The win moved Dortmund up to fifth on the table, but there were nerves early on as some dreadful defending afforded Andre Hahn too much time and space in the area to fire Augsburg ahead.

Erling Haaland then blasted a penalty attempt against the crossbar on 21 minutes, the third spot-kick missed by Dortmund this season.

But Thomas Delaney calmed the nerves with a headed goal from a corner before Sancho put Dortmund ahead with a typically classy finish.

Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai then scored an own goal from a Haaland-led attack as Dortmund bounced back from consecutive defeats.