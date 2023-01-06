WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Neuer was ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a broken leg in a skiing accident while on holiday in the wake of Germany's shock group-stage exit at the FIFA World Cup.

The 36-year-old's injury has given Bayern a headache between the sticks as it bids for silverware at home and in Europe.

The German champion holds a four-point lead at the Bundesliga summit and is expected to bring in a goalkeeper in January, with Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer reportedly the top target.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic also suggested they could recall Alexander Nubel from his loan at Monaco, but Nubel himself stated it "doesn't make much sense" for him to return to Bayern and has started both of Monaco's games since Ligue 1 returned after the FIFA World Cup.

Kahn says replacing the absent Neuer in the January transfer window is tricky, telling Bild: "We are discussing various options without hesitation.

"But replacing Manuel Neuer during the winter break is of course extremely difficult, especially since not many clubs want to give up their number one goalkeeper."

Neuer is expected to make a full recovery before the start of the 2023-2024 season, but Kahn still feels it is necessary to bring in a shot-stopper, even if just for a brief period, explaining: "Football is a short-term business, we have to think about the here and now.

"We know Manuel. He will give everything he can to get back into top form. And a Manuel Neuer in top form is absolutely world-class."

Bayern returns to competitive action away at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on 21January (AEDT), while it will likely already have one eye on a tricky UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain, with the first leg set to take place at Parc des Princes on 15 February (AEDT).