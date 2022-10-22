RB Leipzig rescues draw after crazy fightback October 23, 2022 01:42 5:03 min RB Leipzig scored two goals in the final minute of play to salvage a 3-3 draw at Augsburg in a match that had it all. WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Augsburg RB Leipzig Football Bundesliga -Latest Videos 5:03 min RB Leipzig rescues draw after crazy fightback 5:02 min Young stars shine as Dortmund crushes Stuttgart 6:22 min SPFL: St Mirren v Dundee United 5:50 min SPFL: Hibernian v St Johnstone 6:04 min SPFL: Kilmarnock v Ross County 6:00 min SPFL: Motherwell v Aberdeen 4:07 min Inter edges Fiorentina after freak last-gasp goal 5:40 min Rangers lose ground in title race with draw 4:07 min Serie A: Fiorentina v Inter Milan 0:54 min Matildas draw tough group for Women's World Cup