The bottom side have won just four times all season and their fate was sealed with two matches remaining after Ben Zolinski's first-half own goal.

Just Paderborn's second season in the Bundesliga has ended the same way as their first, having similarly struggled and finished bottom in its previous top-flight tilt in 2014-2015.

Union had itself been sinking towards trouble prior to a crucial win at Cologne on Sunday (AEST) and now moved 10 points clear of Fortuna Dusseldorf in the relegation play-off spot, clinching their safety.

Paderborn's place in the top tier will be taken by Arminia Bielefeld, which was promoted earlier on Wednesday thanks to results elsewhere in the 2. Bundesliga.