A 1-0 defeat to Augsburg last time out made it four Bundesliga games without a victory, dropping it to fifth in the table.

Some feel Bayern's streak of winning 10 league titles in a row is under threat, with them sitting five points behind early leader Union Berlin, and there is also talk of sacked Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel being a potential replacement for Nagelsmann if he was axed.

And Nagelsmann admitted he takes the negative assessments of him personally, telling reporters: "I take every criticism to heart. It's normal that the last two weeks have been tough.

"I am aware that I am not responsible for everything. I know that I invest a lot in the job. I claim to be an orderly person. Football is a very important part and an important passion for me. But it doesn't define me as a person."

Sadio Mane, brought in from Liverpool in the transfer window, is another Bayern man under fire, having scored three in three league games to start the season but failing to find the net in his last five for his new side in all competitions.

But his head coach is not worried about the Senegal international returning to form with his coaching staff's help, with Nagelsmann saying: "I have individual talks with all the players.

"In the end he has to help implement the plan, then he is a great support. In the end, it's the player's job to implement what the coach tells him to do.

"Then he will quickly find his way back to top form, I'm in good spirits. The performance is the responsibility of the coaching staff to get him where we want him to be."

Bayern is in action on Saturday (AEST) as it looks to end its winless run, but will face a Bayer Leverkusen side which itself is desperate for points, sat one place above the relegation zone having won just one league match this season.

Nagelsmann is expecting an improved performance from the defeat to Augsburg, commenting: "From my side, I expect that the players show what they're made of.

"I know that we haven't shown some things yet. It is still important to be brave. We still have to be aware that we are Bayern Munich.

"Leverkusen doesn't have an outstanding situation either, but it's a top game."