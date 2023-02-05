Tapalovic had worked with Neuer and the Bundesliga giants for the past decade but left the club last month amid media claims of a difficult relationship with Nagelsmann.

In an interview with The Athletic this week, Neuer said he felt like his heart was "ripped out" and described it as "the most brutal thing" in his career.

The Bayern captain is out injured for the rest of the season following a skiing accident after the World Cup that prompted the club to sign Yann Sommer.

Ahead of Sunday's clash against Wolfsburg, where Bayern brought an end to a three-match winless streak in the Bundesliga, Nagelsmann explained Neuer's interview did not help the club's situation.

"I wouldn't have given the interview. We have important weeks ahead. It doesn't help calm things down. It keeps the newspapers busy," he said.

"Oliver Kahn made a very, very good statement. Some time ago I had a good conversation with Manuel in private, where we discussed many things.

"I told him the reasons why the separation happened, I didn't want to make it public, which was the right decision in my opinion.

"My doors are always open, even though I would have chosen a different path [than the interview].

"He's the best goalkeeper in the world, as I emphasised so often, and I hope he comes back healthy."

Bayern's win against Wolfsburg saw the defending champion return to the top of the table, leapfrogging Union Berlin.