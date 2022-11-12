MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

On the day he became the youngest player to make 100 Bayern appearances since the Bundesliga was founded (aged 19 years and 259 days old), Musiala laid on goals for Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in a routine victory.

He woudl have added a stunning third of his own too, jinking through Schalke defence in the box to score only for the goal to be scratched for a tight offiside.

Musiala has now contributed to 21 goals this season (12 goals, nine assists) – more than any other German playing in one of Europe's top five leagues has managed.

Nagelsmann believes Germany fans should be excited by his presence in Qatar.

"Jamal played an outstanding first half of the season," Nagelsmann said.

"Hopefully, he will play the [FIFA] World Cup and the second half of the season even better. He has extremely lively feet."

Musiala's Bayern and Germany team-mate Manuel Neuer, meanwhile, sees him as possessing a crucial role in both teams.

"He is a very important key player," Neuer said. "We are happy that he is with Bayern and also with the national team."

Musiala's total of 15 Bundesliga goal contributions this campaign (nine goals, six assists) is the highest in the competition, and four more than the next best tally by a Bayern player (Gnabry with 11).