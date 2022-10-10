The Germany midfielder played the full 90 minutes of Bayern's dramatic 2-2 Klassiker draw with Borussia Dortmund on Sunday (AEDT), which left it third in the Bundesliga, now four points behind surprise leader Union Berlin.

But Musiala would now appear to be a major doubt for the midweek Champions League match against Viktoria Plzen.

The club statement said: "The FC Bayern forward is doing well and is currently isolating at home."

Musiala is the latest in a series of Bayern players to contract COVID-19 over the past month.

Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka were withdrawn from the Germany squad, before Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller also later returned positive tests.