The remarkable late comeback saw Dortmund deny Bayern Munich top spot in the Bundesliga, and Modeste's goal was all the more remarkable after he'd missed the chance to equalise barely minutes earlier after Youssouffa Moukoko had dragged the home side back into the contest with just 15 minutes remaining.

Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane struck from long range either side of the interval to put Bayern in cruise control, with the hosts unable to offer much of an attacking threat.

Moukoko, though, sparked hope for Dortmund when he pulled one back, becoming the youngest goalscorer in Der Klassiker history in the process at the age of 17, having already achieved the same accolade in Revierderby and Bundesliga history reviously.

Edin Terzic's side looked set for a ninth consecutive defeat in Der Klassiker after Modeste missed his chance in the 83rd minute, but after Kingsley Coman had received a late red card, he redeemed himself in the most dramatic fashion, heading home Nico Schlotterbeck's cross to send Signal Iduna Park wild.

The result keeps the two sides level with 16 points on the table, Dortmund in third and Bayern fourth thanks to its superior goal difference, but the result while not a victory could provide Dortmund with just the boost it needs as it attempts to break Bayern's hold on the competition.