The former Germany international has spent his entire professional career at the Allianz Arena, where he has won eight Bundesliga titles, five DFB-Pokals and a Champions League medal.

However, Muller admitted back in October he was considering his options after finding his game time limited under ex-boss Niko Kovac.

With Hansi Flick now at the helm, until at least the end of the campaign, the circumstances have changed again, though rumours suggesting Muller may fancy a new challenge persist.

The man himself does not plan to rush a decision.

"My focus is exclusively on being successful this season," Muller said.

"What will happen in the summer, I will talk to the club and consider my options. Then let's see in which direction things will go."

It was put to Muller that talk surrounding his future would be put to bed by signing a new deal, with his contract at Bayern due to expire in 2021.

He replied: "With such a thing, all parties have to put their arguments in the pot. Let's see if we can make an agreement there.

"You just have to compare what all parties want."

Bayern is third in the Bundesliga after 17 matches, four points adrift of leader RB Leipzig.