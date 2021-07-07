Marsch delighted to start 'dream' Leipzig job July 7, 2021 02:27 1:04 min RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch faced the media for the first time since landing his 'dream' job at the Bundesliga club. WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Football Bundesliga Jesse Marsch -Latest Videos 1:04 min Marsch delighted to start 'dream' Leipzig job 1:30 min Bonucci rates Spain clash 'toughest' of his career 1:30 min Enrique defends Morata after crucial miss 1:30 min Morata miss costs Spain as Italy reaches final 1:18 min Southgate wants England to keep breaking barriers 0:17 min Schmeichel takes cheeky dig at England 1:31 min Barty relishing Kerber clash after Tomljanovic win 0:54 min PSG sign Hakimi on mega five-year deal 1:31 min Pliskova storms into maiden Wimbledon semi-finals 0:55 min Trippier focused on Euros amid Man United links