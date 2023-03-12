Cancelo, long seen as a key man at Manchester City, lost his place in Pep Guardiola's team and joined Bayern on loan in January.

The Portugal international started four consecutive games at Bayern, providing assists in each of his first two appearances, although he was substituted in all four.

After Cancelo was withdrawn at half-time of the Champions League first leg against Paris Saint-Germain, he lost his place in the side and only returned to the XI on Sunday (AEDT).

There had been reports of Cancelo's discontent prior to the Augsburg match but he completed the 90 minutes, scored one goal and created another.

No player made more tackles and the mood music around Cancelo appeared to change afterwards, returning focus to the possibility of a transfer at the end of the season.

"What a player," forward Mane told Sport1. "We saw again that Joao is one of the best in the world.

"So good, really, we are very happy that he plays with us.

"I would love to see him with us next season. That's the kind of player we need, for sure."

That is a decision that will rest with the Bayern hierarchy but Cancelo's performance also looked to have won over sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

"He is a sensational player," Salihamidzic told reporters.

"He's trained really well in the last week and found that desire and greed again.

"Hardly any other player in Europe is that good in small spaces."