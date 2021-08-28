WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Pole netted in his 13th successive Bundesliga match, with Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala also on target at the start of each half as Julian Nagelsmann’s men moved level on points with leaders Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg.

Only the late Gerd Muller (16, 1969-1970) has found the net in more consecutive league matches than Lewandowski, who surpassed his previous best streak of 12 from the 2012-2013 season.

Meanwhile, Bayern is now unbeaten in 27 home league matches against Hertha, which is the only side yet to register a point in the German top flight this term.

Bayern edged in front after just six minutes. A quick counter attack culminated in Lewandowski dummying Alphonso Davies’s pass for the on-rushing Muller to clinically tuck away his first league goal of the season.



The lead was doubled in the 35th minute. Lewandowski’s initial header from Serge Gnabry’s centre crashed against the crossbar, but he reacted quickest by rising above the defender to nod home the rebound.



Fresh from scoring twice in the 12-0 DFB-Pokal demolition of fifth-tier Bremer in midweek, Musiala got in on the act four minutes after the break as he neatly bent a shot into the far corner.

Lewandowski grabbed his second 20 minutes from time. Substitute Leroy Sane played a neat one-two with Muller before squaring for the striker, who made no mistake from close range.



The Pole completed his treble with six minutes remaining; heading home after Tanguy Nianzou cushioned Joshua Kimmich’s corner invitingly into his path.