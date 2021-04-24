The hosts scored second-half goals by Leon Bailey and a deft Lucas Alario chip.

Frankfurt top-scorer Andre Silva headed in his 25th goal in stoppage-time just before Kerem Demirbay crashed in Leverkusen's third from outside the area to seal the win.

The poor result for Eintracht was further exacerbated when Borussia Dortmund beat Wolfsburg 2-0 to close the gap from fifth to fourth on the table to just a point, with just three matches remaining for both teams to secure qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League.