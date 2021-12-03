WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Taiwo Awoniyi's ninth league goal of the season started the party early after just six minutes, but it was quickly cancelled out by Christopher Nkunku less than 10 minutes later.

Union should’ve been 2-0 before Nkunku scored his goal, but Awoniyi missed a low ball into the centre and Max Kruse put the second attempt wide while unchallenged.

Dominik Szoboszlai had a dipping effort tipped over the bar while Kruse pulled the strings at the other end, but without any more clear-cut chances. Andre Silva headed over his best chance before the half-time whistle sounded at the Alte Försterei.

The second half didn’t have the blistering start of the first, but Union did again make its first good chance count.

Timo Baumgartl, who nodded down to create Union's first goal, was again up for a corner and reacted quickest after Kruse’s effort from the edge of the box after the cutback was deflected and wrong-footed Peter Gulacsi, allowing for the tap-in.

Silva failed to hit the target in search of a response, dragging wide from 18 yards as the snow fell in Berlin.

Szoboszlai had an effort blocked before substitute Genki Haraguchi missed out on making the final 10 minutes far more comfortable when he poked wide of the target.

Kevin Behrens was then denied from point-blank range by the leg of Peter Gulacsi, who reacted well again from the ensuing corner to tip a deflected effort around the post.

Victory for Union puts a five-point cushion between itself and its eastern rival, which is now seven points down on its previous lowest total after 14 Bundesliga matches.