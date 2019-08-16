RB Leipzig has been on a meteoric rise since it was founded 10 years-ago, but its rapid ascent to the top of German football hasn't gone down well with the rest of the country.

Leipzig is owned by energy drink giant Red Bull, which caught the ire of the rest of Germany a football none more than newly promoted Union Berlin.

When the two met in the Bundesliga 2 in 2015, Leipzig was greeted by 15 minutes of silence from Union Berlin ultras clad in black with banners which read "Football culture in dying in Leipzig - Union is alive".

Former Socceroos and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Ned Zelic recalled another stunt Union Berlin staged when the two sides met.

Union Berlin can't stand RB Leipzig. A few years ago when they met Union refused to do the customary 'rival preview' in their matchday programme. They wrote 700 words on the history of bull farming instead. They meet again this Sunday.. #Bundesliga — Ned Zelic (@NedZelic) August 15, 2019

15 minutes' silence, flying pig heads, a chorus of boos? Time will tell what awaits RB Leipzig on its trip to the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Monday morning, but it's safe to say there will be fireworks.