The midfielder was shown his 17th yellow card of the season for a foul on Josh Sargent in the first half at Benteler-Arena.

Gjasula consequently surpassed the Bundesliga record set by Tomasz Hajto when he was booked 16 times for Duisburg in the 1998-1999 season.

After its defeat to Bremen, Paderborn is guaranteed to finish in the bottom three and sit eight points adrift of the relegation play-off spot with three games remaining.