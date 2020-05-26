Bayern Munich moved seven points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga thanks to a magical Joshua Kimmich strike in his side's 1-0 Klassiker victory.

Watch every goal from round 27

Both teams had previously won six league games in a row in a tightly contested title race, but it was Bayern that prevailed in the behind-closed-doors clash at Signal Iduna Park.

Kimmich scored what proved to be the only goal just before half-time with an audacious chip from 20 yards, which Roman Burki was unable to keep out despite getting a hand to it.

Dortmund, which lost striker Erling Haaland to injury in the second half, had a penalty shout rejected and saw Mahmoud Dahoud come close late on but ultimately could not find a way through.

The host came into the game boasting the best home record in the division this season and would have been ahead inside 29 seconds if not for Jerome Boateng, who bailed out Manuel Neuer - making his 400th Bundesliga appearance - by blocking Haaland's shot on the line.

Serge Gnabry was given the nod over Ivan Perisic in Bayern's attack and he was next to come close, the winger firing a shot past Burki but not covering defender Lukasz Piszczek.

But the visitor found the breakthrough two minutes before the interval thanks to Kimmich's moment of magic, the versatile German midfielder spotting Burki off his line and chipping the ball over the Dortmund keeper from just outside the box.

Dortmund sent on Jadon Sancho for the second half and felt it should have had a penalty when Haaland's shot caught Boateng on the arm, but the decision was not reviewed by VAR.

Dahoud was then denied by Neuer in the best of the home side's second-half chances, with Bayern coming closest to adding a second when Robert Lewandowski - who also had a penalty appeal of his own rejected - sent a curled shot against the post.