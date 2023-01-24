MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial
Bayern had been on the verge of its first home league loss since last January before its captain took centre stage, though it was not enough to restore its six-point lead at the summit after RB Leipzig's 6-1 demolition of Schalke.
Ellyes Skhiri, who scored twice in Koln's remarkable 7-1 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday (AEDT), put the Billy Goats ahead amid a purposeful opening.
Koln was under pressure for long periods thereafter, however, and it could not see the win out as Kimmich struck from distance at the end.