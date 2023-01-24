Bayern had been on the verge of its first home league loss since last January before its captain took centre stage, though it was not enough to restore its six-point lead at the summit after RB Leipzig's 6-1 demolition of Schalke.

Ellyes Skhiri, who scored twice in Koln's remarkable 7-1 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday (AEDT), put the Billy Goats ahead amid a purposeful opening.

Koln was under pressure for long periods thereafter, however, and it could not see the win out as Kimmich struck from distance at the end.