Is this the craziest second half of football ever? October 22, 2019 05:06 3:38 min After a goal-less first 45 minutes, the 2nd half of the match between Erzebirge Aue and 1. FC Nürnberg exploded to life with seven goals, a red card, three penalties and 10 minutes pf stoppage time. WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS Highlights Football FC Nurnberg Bundesliga -Latest Videos 3:38 min Is this the craziest second half of football ever? 0:27 min Rooney's top 5 magic MLS moments 22:23 min Magisterial - Episode 9 26:11 min EFL Highlights Show - Episode 12 1:30 min Premier League: Sheffield United v Arsenal 1:30 min Sheffield United stuns Arsenal 0:31 min Zidane 'bothered' by Mourinho speculation 1:08 min Ronaldo prefers new-look Juventus under Sarri 0:47 min Marseille boss Villas-Boas concedes PSG too good 1:30 min RWC: All Blacks v Ireland