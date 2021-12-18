Having won five of its six Bundesliga outings prior to this game, Frankfurt began determined to extend that run of results that has propelled it up the table in recent weeks.

The Eagles had five efforts on goal in the opening 20 minutes as they forced Mainz on to the back foot, the most notable of which was a fluttering, swerving 45-yard strike from Filip Kostic that Robin Zentner could only parry to Rafael Borre, who fired over on the follow-up.

The Colombian was far more precise shortly afterwards when he collected Sebastian Rode’s threaded through-ball before sliding it into Lindstrom’s path to score a deserved opener.

There was very little to see from the visitors at the other end of the pitch, with a Leandro Barreiro volley over the bar their only glimpse of goal in a one-sided first half.



Mainz had the first chance of the second half when Karim Onisiwo created space for Jonathan Burkardt, but Kevin Trapp was equal to his shot from a tight angle.

Frankfurt was in no mood to allow its visitors any more hope of getting back into the game, though, and soon exerted relentless pressure again.

Kostic delivered a devilish low cross from the left that was just too strong for Borre. Ajdin Hrustic hit the crossbar with an audacious 25-yard lob over Zentner, who later made a fine stop to thwart the outstanding Borre’s powerful drive. Mainz pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages, bringing on Marcus Ingvartsen and Kevin Stöger in a bid to steal a point, and the hosts needed a huge save from Trapp to deny Aaron Martin in stoppage-time, but held on for a well-deserved win.