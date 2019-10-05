The Armenian striker scored either side of Robert Lewandowski's 11th league goal of the season to earn Alfred Schreuder's struggling side a shock victory over the champion, whose flat performance merited nothing more than a defeat and was a far cry from its 7-2 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League.

Hoffenheim came into the game winless in four but found itself up against a lacklustre Bayern side which offered precious little creativity before Lewandowski cancelled out Adamyan's opener.

The Bayern striker wore the look of a man dragging his team out of the mire as he headed home the equaliser but he could not spare Niko Kovac's blushes after Adamyan struck again 11 minutes from time and earned his side a memorable triumph.