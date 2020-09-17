Morocco international Harit has been linked with a €20million move to last season's Champions League quarter-finalists Atalanta.

The 23-year-old, who missed the end of last season with an ankle injury, was reportedly reprimanded by coach David Wagner over his fitness during pre-season training.

The transfer window will remain open until October 5 but Harit insists he is not looking to leave Schalke.

"Schalke have a lot of confidence in me. I only extended my contract until 2024 in early December," Harit said.

"If I didn't want to stay at Schalke as long as possible, I wouldn't have extended my contract when it still had 18 months to run.

"I'm happy here, and all that matters to me is Schalke. Everything else is beyond my control.

"I'm facing my fourth season at Schalke. To be honest, when I signed three years ago it wasn't necessarily foreseeable that I would stay that long.

"But things have changed and developed, and I'm very happy about that."

Schalke begins its 2020-2021 Bundesliga campaign away to reigning champion Bayern Munich on Saturday (AEST).