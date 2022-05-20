WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Hertha dropped into the Bundesliga's relegation play-off spot on the final day of the 2021/2022 season after Stuttgart's dramatic final-day victory, while Hamburg finished third in Bundesliga 2, chasing a long-awaited return to Germany's top flight.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the first half proved a cagey affair. Bakery Jatta carried HSV's biggest threat, playing in Maximilian Rohr for a back-post cross that Robert Glatzel could only head into the side netting. Ishak Belfodil went one better when he headed in Maximilian Mittelstädt's delivery in the 40th minute, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside upon VAR (video assistant referee) review.

Suat Serdar and substitute Stevan Jovetic miscued as Hertha started the second half on the front foot, but it was Hamburg that drew first blood.

Miro Muheim slipped a pass out to the left for Reis, whose cross-shot sailed over Oliver Christensen and into the back of the net.

Daniel Heuer Fernandes denied Belfodil an immediate equaliser, but the Red Shorts were otherwise untested for the remainder and go into Tuesday's (AEST) decisive second leg knowing they will be promoted – and Hertha relegated – if they avoid defeat.