Bayern Munich could restore its six-point buffer when it takes on Hertha Berlin tomorrow morning (AEDT), but the lead has been cut to three points for now after Dortmund claimed a 3-2 win over Hoffenheim.

Erling Haaland fired Dortmund ahead in the sixth minute, finishing off a lovely team move, before Andrej Kramaric pulled one back for Hoffenheim in first-half stoppage time.

Dortmund reclaimed its lead through Marco Reus in the 58th minute, then moved two goals clear thanks to David Raum's own goal eight minutes later.

Georginio Rutter gave the home side hope with a goal with a quarter of an hour remaining, but Dortmund held on for a vital three points to reignite the title race in Germany.