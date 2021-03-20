MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

The 20-year-old Norway star stormed off the pitch at the final whistle as Dortmund's defensive weaknesses were again exposed.

Dortmund, which faces Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals next month, was heading to defeat before Haaland struck on 90 minutes after also giving the visitors an early lead.

Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham gave away a first-half penalty when VAR (video assistant referee) showed he had blocked a shot with his arm and Ondrej Duda netted the spot-kick.

A mistake by Dortmund defender Thomas Meunier allowed Germany Under-21 winger Ismail Jakobs to fire Cologne into a 2-1 lead with an hour gone.

Haaland hit the post with a towering header before stabbing in Dortmund's equaliser.

Fifth-placed Dortmund is now four points from the UEFA Champions League spots.