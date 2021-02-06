MISSED the matches? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Second-half goals from Wout Weghorst and Ridle Baku gave Wolfsburg its fifth win in a row, a 2-0 result away to Augsburg, while Leverkusen was a 5-2 home winner in an entertaining clash against Stuttgart.

Kerem Demirbay put Leverkusen in front with a neat back-heel volley from close range on 18 minutes and nutmegged Stuttgart goalkeeper Gregor Kobelbund to double the lead shortly afterwards.

Sasa Kalajdzic struck twice in the second-half, but his second was a mere consolation goal. Leon Bailey and Florian Wirtz had already given Leverkusen a commanding lead.

English winger Demarai Gray, who joined Leverkusen from Leicester City in January, added a fifth before full-time on his debut to pick up his first Bundesliga goal.

Elsewhere, second-from-bottom Mainz moved to within four points of safety as Moussa Niakhate's first-half penalty gave it a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Union Berlin.