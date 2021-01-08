Gladbach comeback stuns Bayern Munich

WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial
Robert Lewandowski scored his 20th top-flight goal of the season from the penalty spot after an inexplicable handball from Florian Neuhaus, and Leon Goretzka had Bayern cruising at Borussia-Park in the 26th minute.
However, Hofmann struck twice in the space of 10 minutes to send the teams into half-time level and Neuhaus more than atoned for his earlier error with what proved to be the winner in the 49th minute.
Gladbach consequently became the first team since Cologne in February 2011 to defeat Bayern in the Bundesliga after falling 2-0 behind.
Lewandowski put Bayern in front from the penalty spot after a bizarre handball by Neuhaus, but referee Harm Osmers only pointed to the spot after a VAR (video assistant referee) check.
Bayern doubled its advantage six minutes later, Goretzka intercepting Matthias Ginter's pass and drilling a venomous effort past Yann Sommer after a one-two with Leroy Sane.
Gladbach reduced the deficit when Rami Bensebaini regained the ball high up the pitch and a quick passing move ended with Hofmann sliding Lars Stindl's throughball past Manuel Neuer.
The hosts drew level in first-half stoppage time when Stindl dispossessed Joshua Kimmich and fed Hofmann for another cool finish – VAR confirming he was onside when the pass was played.
Gladbach completed the turnaround four minutes after the restart, Hofmann intercepting Niklas Sule's pass and teeing up Neuhaus to curl a wonderful finish into the top-right corner.
Marco Rose's men sat deep and Ginter cleared a header from Sule off the line in the 91st minute, opening the door for RB Leipzig to replace Bayern at the Bundesliga summit if it can beat Borussia Dortmund in a mouthwatering clash on Sunday (AEDT).
