WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

With the hosts struggling to reshuffle, Freiburg was 3-0 up at half-time on Sunday (AEDT) thanks to a Baptiste Santamaria goal, a Vincenzo Grifo penalty and an own goal by Senegal defender Kasim Adams.

Hoffenheim scored a second-half consolation goal through Togo winger Ihlas Bebou.