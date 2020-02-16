Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-1 win over FC Koln on the back of three goals in the opening 12 minutes.

RB Leipzig leapfrogged Bayern with a 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen, but Hansi Flick's side responded the following day by blowing away its opponent early on.

Thomas Muller laid on goals for Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman before Serge Gnabry rifled in a third from a Joshua Kimmich corner.

Gnabry added a second 24 minutes from time, with Mark Uth pulling one back for Koln.