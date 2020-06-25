Dortmund's failure to dethrone Bayern Munich for the second straight campaign, having been in strong positions on both occasions, led to questions about Favre's future.

The Swiss coach has one year left on his contract but Zorc said BVB will head into 2020-21 unchanged, with talks over a possible extension to follow.

"We will go into the next season with the same [management] line-up and want to attack once more," said Zorc at a news conference to preview their final game of the Bundesliga season against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

"We have a good, trusting relationship and will conduct the talks in due course."

Reyna, 17, made his first Bundesliga start against RB Leipzig last weekend and set up Erling Haaland for the opening goal in a 2-0 victory that ensured BVB will finish the season in second.

The United States Under-17 international, who has a contract until June 2021, has impressed in his first campaign with the senior team and is in line for an extension.

"Lucien and I very much agree about Gio. We believe he has a good and bright future ahead of him," said Zorc.

"We are in good discussions with him about tying him to BVB for as long as possible as soon as he turns 18.

"This is a success story that we want to continue."

Dortmund are expected to add Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier to their squad for next season on a free transfer.

However, Zorc still hopes to agree a deal with Real Madrid that will see right-back Achraf Hakimi spend a third straight year at Signal Iduna Park.

"We are interested in finding another solution with Real Madrid and him, so he can play for BVB again next season," he said.