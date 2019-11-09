Fans create epic Berlin Wall tifo November 10, 2019 00:42 2:22 min Hertha Berlin and RB Leipzig joined the Bundesliga in marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall by breaking through an artificial wall prior to their match at the Olympiastadion. Highlights Hertha BSC RB Leipzig Football Bundesliga -Latest Videos 3:38 min LaLiga: Valencia v Granada 5:39 min Ligue 1: Brest v Paris Saint-Germain 1:30 min Premier League: Burnley v West Ham United 3:44 min LaLiga: Eibar v Real Madrid 3:24 min Serie A: Inter Milan v Hellas Verona 1:30 min Premier League: Leicester City v Arsenal 8:22 min Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund 8:22 min Lewandowski strikes twice in Klassiker cruise 1:30 min Leicester sinks sorry Gunners to march into second 3:44 min Benzema scores brace to keep Madrid in touch