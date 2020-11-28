WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann described his side's effort as its "worst performance this season".

"We let five or six clear chances go begging," he added.

Manchester City loanee Angelino gave Leipzig a first-half lead after a superb pass by 18-year-old Lazar Samardzic split the Bielefeld defence.

Just 60 seconds after coming off the bench, forward Christopher Nkunku netted Leipzig's second goal early in the second half.

Much to Nagelsmann's annoyance, second-from-bottom Bielefeld finished the stronger.

Its captain, Fabian Klos, pulled a goal back just after Leipzig striker Alexander Sorloth had his penalty attempt saved on 73 minutes.

Elsewhere, bottom side Schalke extended its winless run to 25 games after losing 4-1 at Borussia Moenchengladbach. Schalke has now not beaten a side in the Bundesliga since January.

France striker Marcus Thuram, midfielder Florian Neuhaus, left-back Oscar Wendt and Hannes Wolf, on for Thuram, grabbed the goals for Gladbach, which is seventh on the table.

Schalke is edging towards the league record of 31 games without a win, set by Tasmania Berlin in 1965-1966.

Union Berlin is sixth after an action-packed 3-3 draw at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Max Kruse converted a penalty as Union raced into an early 2-0 lead, only for Portugal forward Andre Silva to net twice and Frankfurt led 3-2 late on.

Former Germany striker Kruse, 32, bagged a superb strike to claim his sixth goal in nine games to equalise just before the whistle.

Freiburg remains winless in its past eight games after a 1-1 draw at Augsburg.

Wolfsburg is fifth after a wild 5-3 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday (AEDT).

Dutch striker Wout Weghorst struck twice for Wolfsburg while Bremen had goalscorer Kevin Moehwald sent off for a second booking.