Borussia Dortmund v SC Freiburg January 14, 2022 23:32 4:05 min Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund v SC Freiburg WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Borussia Dortmund SC Freiburg Football Bundesliga -Latest Videos 5:37 min AFCON 2021: Morocco v Comoros 4:05 min Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund v SC Freiburg 4:05 min BVB roars past Freiburg to put pressure on Bayern 5:48 min AFCON 2021: Gabon v Ghana 5:48 min Allevinah strikes late to leave Ghana on the brink 3:34 min AFCON 2021: Cape Verde v Burkina Faso 3:34 min AFCON 2021: Senegal v Guinea 0:21 min Depleted Arsenal requests derby postponement 5:37 min Morocco beats Comoros to seal knockout place 1:16 min Murray 'won't kick Novak' while he's down