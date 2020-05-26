Bayern Munich moved seven points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga thanks to a magical Joshua Kimmich strike in his side's 1-0 Klassiker victory.

Both teams had previously won six league games in a row in a tightly contested title race, but it was Bayern that prevailed in the behind-closed-doors clash at Signal Iduna Park.

Kimmich scored what proved to be the only goal just before half-time with an audacious chip from 20 yards, which Roman Burki was unable to keep out despite getting a hand to it.

