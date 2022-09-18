Becker stars as Union Berlin goes top of the Bundesliga September 19, 2022 01:13 5:03 min Sheraldo Becker provided a goal and an assist as FC Union Berlin went top of the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg. WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News VFL Wolfsburg Football Bundesliga Union Berlin Sheraldo Becker -Latest Videos 5:03 min Becker stars as Union Berlin goes top 5:42 min SPFL: Motherwell v Hearts 4:39 min SPFL: St Johnstone v Ross County 5:38 min Boyle on target in Hibernian's win over Aberdeen 4:30 min SPFL: Livingston v Kilmarnock 5:42 min Colak double lifts Rangers to victory 1:30 min Premier League: Everton v West Ham United 4:03 min Serie A: Fiorentina v Hellas Verona 4:10 min Serie A: Cremonese v Lazio 4:04 min Serie A: Roma v Atalanta