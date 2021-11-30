Two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant were detected in Bavaria at the weekend.

As of Monday, the seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in the southern German state stood at 12,304.

Government officials are scheduled to meet on Thursday to decide on new restrictions for the country in an attempt to halt the spread of the respiratory illness.

The state of Saxony has already stopped supporters from attending matches and Bavaria will now do likewise, regardless of the outcome of Thursday's meeting.

Speaking on Wednesday (AEDT), Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Soder said: "When Christmas markets are closed, it is not appropriate to have full stadiums."

"It makes no sense for the foreseeable future to admit viewers again. It is an important demand that we decide today that we will no longer allow viewers in the future.

"If that doesn't work at the federal level, we would do it for Bavaria alone."

Soder later used Twitter to justify his comments, posting: "The high mobility when travelling to and from the club is currently irresponsible.

"Football is a great role model. We now have to reduce contacts everywhere."

No timeline was set by Soder, but Bayern do not play at the Allianz Arena again until Barcelona visits in the final round of Champions League matches on 9 December.

The Bundesliga champion then hosts Mainz in the league three days later and Wolfsburg on 18 December in its final game before the mid-season hiatus.

Fellow Bavarian Bundesliga sides Augsburg and Greuther Furth would also be affected by the measures.