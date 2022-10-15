WATCH Bayern Munich v Freiburg LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Neuer missed the midweek UEFA Champions League victory over Viktoria Plzen because of a shoulder injury, with Sven Ulreich playing in the 4-2 win.

The Germany international will also be absent as Bayern aims to end Freiburg's 11-match unbeaten streak across all competitions and close the gap on Bundesliga leader Union Berlin, which is four points clear of the reigning champion after nine games.

But Nagelsmann hopes the goalkeeper can return for Wednesday's (AEDT) DFB-Pokal showdown with Augsburg.

"Manuel won't play, he is still in pain. I hope he can be back next week, but Freiburg will be too early for him," the head coach said in his pre-match press conference.

"Without painkillers, he can't move his shoulder in a way that allows for a game. It makes little sense to pump him full so that he can always play.

"I hope he can play again next week in Augsburg. That's annoying, but that's just the way it is."

Nagelsmann, who confirmed that Alphonso Davies, Matthijs de Ligt and Serge Gnabry will be available for the showdown at Allianz Arena, also confirmed Jamal Musiala will return on the bench after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

"After a five-day break, he will probably have to come off the bench first," the head coach continued. "He had no symptoms and the tests were all good, so he will probably be there tomorrow."

Nagelsmann also offered encouragement to Sadio Mane, saying he is "not surprised that a world-class player is insecure".

The former Liverpool forward has come under scrutiny since his move to Munich, despite scoring eight goals in 15 appearances across all competitions.

"I'm not surprised that a world-class player is insecure, because he also has a brain and a heart," the head coach said.

"It's on your mind, that's not surprising. We have to make sure that the players have confidence."