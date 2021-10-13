Hernandez's girlfriend Ameilia Ossa Llorente imposed the restraining order on the 25 year-old after a violent argument between the couple.

Hernandez received a suspended six-month prison sentence in 2019 for violating his restraining order after he and Llorente tied the knot, and now must return to court and face charges after violating his restraining order again.

The France international has 10 days to appear in court and will be sent to a prison of his own choosing, according to AS. He has appealed the decision.

The defender was part of the France team which won the Nations League final against Spain on Monday AEDT.

