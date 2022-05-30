Lewandowski – who joined in 2014 on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund – does not see any chance of a future at Bayern, saying his story at the club is over.

The Pole has helped Bayern win eight straight Bundesliga titles, as well as the Champions League in 2020.

However, his contract expires in just over a year's time, and Lewandowski reportedly wants to join Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window.

Speaking at a Nations League news conference, Lewandowski said: "I don't like being in this situation. What is certain at the moment is that my story at Bayern is over. I don't see any chance of continuing my career at this club."

Last season, the 33-year-old broke Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a single campaign, and this term he netted 50 in all competitions for the Bavarian giants.

Kahn revealed his feelings on the matter to SPORT1 on Tuesday, saying: "Why Robert chose this path, I can not tell you. Such statements in public do not get you anywhere.

"Robert has been [FIFA men's player of the year] here twice in a row – I think he should know what he has at FC Bayern.

"Appreciation is not a one-way street."